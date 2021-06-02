Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.22). Redfin posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,842,498. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,449.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

