Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,642,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,417 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 195,310 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

