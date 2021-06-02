Analysts Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.36. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496 over the last three months. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

