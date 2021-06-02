Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after acquiring an additional 106,581 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 527,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after buying an additional 137,563 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 516,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

