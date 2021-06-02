Analysts Offer Predictions for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

NYSE MGY opened at $13.76 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.