Analysts Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $61.67

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,741. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.