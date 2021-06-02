Analysts Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $61.67

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,741. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.