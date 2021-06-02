Analysts Set Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) PT at $80.50

Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $36.53 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $493.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

