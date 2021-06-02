Analysts Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Target Price at $3.33

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.
GERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Geron by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.