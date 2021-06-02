Analysts Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Target Price at $12.33

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDLS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.69. 9,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $576.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

