Analysts Set Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target at $58.20

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

OM traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. 373,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,579. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $707,820.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044,861 shares of company stock worth $206,220,472 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

