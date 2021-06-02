Analysts Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Target Price at $10.63

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

