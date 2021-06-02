Analysts Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) Target Price at GBX 1,992.88

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,992.88 ($26.04).

REL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on Relx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on Relx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LON:REL traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,847 ($24.13). 1,232,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,973.50 ($25.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,871.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.22.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

