Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) PT at $74.50

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Spire alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $72.59. 799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.