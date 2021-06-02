Analysts Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) PT at $35.14

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

URBN stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. 9,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,877. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,880.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

