Analyzing Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) & Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) and Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Aterian alerts:

21.9% of Aterian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Mohawk Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Aterian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Mohawk Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aterian and Mohawk Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aterian -62.75% -108.98% -19.09% Mohawk Group -20.49% -265.80% -47.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aterian and Mohawk Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aterian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mohawk Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Aterian presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.90%. Mohawk Group has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.99%. Given Mohawk Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mohawk Group is more favorable than Aterian.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aterian and Mohawk Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aterian $185.70 million 2.98 -$63.13 million ($1.50) -12.07 Mohawk Group $114.45 million 4.66 -$58.79 million ($3.21) -5.64

Mohawk Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aterian. Aterian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mohawk Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aterian has a beta of 4.22, suggesting that its stock price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mohawk Group has a beta of 4.78, suggesting that its stock price is 378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mohawk Group beats Aterian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products. The company's platform provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware, heating, cooling, and health and beauty products; and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers, humidifiers, and air conditioners under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, RIF6, Aussie Health, Holonix, Truweo, Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt, and Spiralizer brands. It also sells essential oils. The company primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and changes its name to Aterian, Inc. in April 2021. Aterian, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products. The company's platform provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware, heating, cooling, and health and beauty products; and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers, humidifiers, and air conditioners under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, RIF6, Aussie Health, Holonix, Truweo, Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt, and Spiralizer brands. It also sells essential oils. The company primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.