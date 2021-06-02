Analyzing CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) & Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) and Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Dai Nippon Printing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CyberAgent has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dai Nippon Printing has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Dai Nippon Printing pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CyberAgent and Dai Nippon Printing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dai Nippon Printing 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CyberAgent and Dai Nippon Printing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $4.12 billion 2.47 N/A N/A N/A Dai Nippon Printing $12.90 billion 0.54 $639.37 million N/A N/A

Dai Nippon Printing has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and Dai Nippon Printing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A Dai Nippon Printing 0.53% 4.54% 2.65%

Summary

Dai Nippon Printing beats CyberAgent on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbon; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, and self-service photo printing systems, as well as identity verification services. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging products comprising plant-based packaging materials, mono-material packaging materials, transparent vapor deposition films, insulated paper cups, functional film complex PET bottles, PET plastic bottles, and aseptic filling systems for PET plastic bottles; living spaces products, including olefin-based sheets for flooring, residential interior floor coverings, exterior materials for buildings, curved resin glazing, interior coverings for railway cars; and industrial high-performance materials that include lithium-ion battery components, photovoltaic module components, lighting films, and multifunctional insulation boxes. Its Electronics segment provides display components, such as color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, digital shelves, transparent screens, and digital signage products; and electronic devices comprising semiconductor photomasks, master template for nanoimprinting, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frame for compact semiconductor packages, metal substrate for led lights, near field communication modules, and micro electro mechanical systems. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells beverages. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

