Analyzing Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Nordson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordson 0 3 3 0 2.50

Nordson has a consensus price target of $241.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Nordson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Nordson $2.12 billion 6.06 $249.54 million $5.48 40.39

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Nordson 13.88% 20.60% 10.23%

Summary

Nordson beats Revolution Acceleration Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The IPS segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The ATS segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

