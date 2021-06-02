Analyzing SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) & KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR)

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SkyWest and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest $2.13 billion 1.20 -$8.52 million ($0.17) -298.06 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion 0.11 -$1.77 billion N/A N/A

SkyWest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWest and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest -0.13% -0.12% -0.04% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SkyWest and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest 0 0 2 1 3.33 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

SkyWest currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.23%. Given SkyWest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of SkyWest shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of SkyWest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SkyWest beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.