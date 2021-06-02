Analyzing The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Weir Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Weir Group and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Weir Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Weir Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Weir Group has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Weir Group and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Weir Group and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Weir Group $2.52 billion 2.98 -$192.09 million $0.48 30.17 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group $7.26 billion 2.65 $371.04 million $0.37 51.92

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Weir Group. The Weir Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Weir Group beats Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The company offers its products under the Accumin, Aspir, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, Floway, GEHO, Gemex, Hydrau-Flo, Isodry, Isogate, Lewis, Linatex, Multiflo, Synertrex, Trio, Vulco, FusionCast, and Warman brands. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Australia, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and FSU. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds. The company also sells its products through online platforms. As of March 31, 2019, it had 3,134 points of sale in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, and Vietnam. It also operates Chow Tai Fook North America, a business hub that engages in the wholesale of diamond jewellery brands, such as HEARTS ON FIRE and MÃMOIRE located in Boston, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.