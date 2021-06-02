Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Trading Down 6.5%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.81 ($0.06). 13,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 210,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.07).

In related news, insider Charles Duncan Soukup sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Anemoi International Company Profile (LON:AMOI)

Anemoi International Limited intends to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

