Anoncoin (ANC) Price Tops $0.0939 on Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $198,215.39 and $367.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 304.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

