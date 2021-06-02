ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,993. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $335.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.68 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.