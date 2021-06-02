Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz Sells 3,409 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $164,722.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATEX opened at $49.71 on Wednesday. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17.

Get Anterix alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Anterix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Anterix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.