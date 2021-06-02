APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.85

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 368198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Get APA alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -393.77, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of APA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of APA by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About APA (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.