Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC) is one of 277 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Apartment Income REIT to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Apartment Income REIT Competitors 10.32% -1.49% 0.86%

92.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million -$104.13 million 27.38 Apartment Income REIT Competitors $737.76 million $41.35 million 18.57

Apartment Income REIT’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Income REIT. Apartment Income REIT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 71.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apartment Income REIT and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 8 2 0 2.20 Apartment Income REIT Competitors 3365 13323 13011 308 2.34

Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus price target of $42.89, suggesting a potential downside of 9.46%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT peers beat Apartment Income REIT on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

