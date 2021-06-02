APIX Reaches Market Cap of $13.90 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 82.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. APIX has a total market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $307,855.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APIX has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00082176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.01045369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.69 or 0.09660374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053459 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.