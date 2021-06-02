Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $14,925,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

