Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIT opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

