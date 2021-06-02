ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

