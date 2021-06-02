Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57. Archer has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.66.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

