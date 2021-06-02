Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the April 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARHVF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57. Archer has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.66.
Archer Company Profile
