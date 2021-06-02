Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Down 12.6% This Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $8.53 million and $4.00 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ares Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00069704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00283039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00185639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.33 or 0.01197664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,006.89 or 0.99970178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00033160 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ares Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ares Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.