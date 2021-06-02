Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 429 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 252,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 71,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of -388.44, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

