Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,744,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,863,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

