Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.62.

CAT stock opened at $242.76 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

