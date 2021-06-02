Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

BME opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.43. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

