Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 7,857 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,753.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50.

On Friday, April 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20.

On Monday, March 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00.

ANET stock opened at $334.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $341.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

