Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 7,857 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $2,673,029.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,753.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $792,844.50.
- On Friday, April 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total transaction of $2,668,690.20.
- On Monday, March 29th, Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00.
ANET stock opened at $334.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $341.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
