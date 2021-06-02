Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,980 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Switch were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Switch by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth $19,951,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Switch by 3.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Switch by 18.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Switch by 34.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 83,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,203 shares of company stock worth $10,884,265. 30.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWCH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

