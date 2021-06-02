Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 908 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

