Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $11,823,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.36.

Shares of SAVE opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

