Arizona State Retirement System Buys 271 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celsius were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of CELH opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

