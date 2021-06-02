Arizona State Retirement System Has $280,000 Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in HomeStreet by 18.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 137,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 105.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $964.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

