Arizona State Retirement System Invests $232,000 in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Dillard’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In other news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,700 over the last 90 days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDS opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.04. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $152.19.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.94) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.