Arizona State Retirement System Takes $251,000 Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $36.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.04.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

