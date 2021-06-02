Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2,409.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.97 million, a P/E ratio of 102.06, a PEG ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $134,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $533,394. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

