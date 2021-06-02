Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

ARW stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.64. 7,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.