Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,460 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Centene were worth $330,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. 19,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.36. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

