Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,050 shares during the period. Kura Oncology accounts for about 4.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Kura Oncology worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 112,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 90,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after buying an additional 291,590 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 6,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.