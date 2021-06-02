Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Invests $11.57 Million in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 287,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,574,000. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises about 6.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $699,546.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $56,448.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,899.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,122 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,704 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,653. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

