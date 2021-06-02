Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. Renalytix AI accounts for about 2.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Renalytix AI stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. 35,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,643. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.06. Renalytix AI plc has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RNLX. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

