Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to announce $6.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $8.87 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.00 million, with estimates ranging from $21.54 million to $37.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 493,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,005. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.41. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.04.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $238,537. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

